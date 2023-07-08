Prince Harry’s mental capabilities have ‘come into question’

Prince Harry’s critical faculties have just come under fire as experts’ question ‘how can he be such a dingbat’.

Prince Harry's current faculties have just been referenced by columnist and expert Daniela Elser.

The converastion arose once Ms Elser referenced a few remarks from columnist Alison Boshoff, about Prince Harry and admitted that he and Meghan think themselves to be “repeatedly unlucky” in Hollywood.

In response to this Ms Elser went as far as to point out how “what is so remarkable here is that, if what Boshoff reports is correct, Harry and Meghan still cannot accept their culpability for their own lives and how they turn out.”

“When will they actually metabolise and accept the fact they are not wholly blameless in the various messes that seem to follow them?”

Ms Elser also went on to say, “When the duke was busy haw`king his tell-all Spare like a Tupperware salesperson with a quota to meet, he told ITV’s Tom Bradby that he had “continued … to ask … what we got wrong, so that we can address it and apologise for those things. But every single time I’ve asked, I’ve received nothing in response’.”

Before concluding she even went as far as to question “How can any adult with all their critical faculties be such a dingbat?”