Meghan and Harry mocked after Bradley Cooper signs podcast's deal

Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper has signed a podcast deal with iHeartPodcasts to bring "real people telling real stories that inspire and motivate", according to the US media.

The media reported that the deal was done through his production company, Lea Pictures, and is a multi-year deal to bring 'real people telling real stories' to audiences.

The actor will be the executive producer for all projects under the deal.

In a statement to Variety, Cooper said, "Sharing stories that inspire, motivate and resonate is one of the reasons I started Lea Pictures, and I'm excited to team up with iHeartPodcasts to bring them to life for millions of listeners."

Although the 48-year-old signed the deal with iHeartMedia, and it had nothing to do with Meghan and Harry's recent decision to cancel their Spotify deal, the couple's critics brought up the issue again to pour scorn on the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The couple's critics in the UK said the actor did exactly what Meghan Markle was supposed to do.

In an article published in Bloomberg last month, it was reported that Harry wanted to interview Vladimir Putin, Mark Zuckerberg and Donald Trump for his Spotify show.

Writing for Bloomberg's Newsletter, Ashley Carman said the Duke of Sussex presented the idea of interviewing the above mentioned controversial figures about their early formative years and how those experiences resulted in the adults they are today.

The author of the Bloomberg piece suggested that the Duke's ideas were not deemed feasible because people like Putin and Zuckerberg are not known for giving wide-ranging interviews about the topics they’re passionate about.

