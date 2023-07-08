 
menu menu menu

Paul Wesley on not missing playing Stefan on The Vampire Diaries

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Paul Wesley on not missing playing Stefan on The Vampire Diaries
Paul Wesley on not missing playing Stefan on The Vampire Diaries

Paul Wesley has recently opened up on why he doesn’t miss playing Stefan on The Vampire Diaries.

In a new interview with InStyle, the actor discussed about his role and explained why he “would never do another vampire anything, period, let alone Vampire Diaries”.

Paul, who played Stefan from 2009 to 2017, said, “I don’t really miss anything about playing Stefan.”

“I don’t mean that in a negative way,” he clarified.

Paul remarked, “Eight years is a long time, and I’m so glad to put that to rest. Eight seasons.”

The actor further said, “The show ran for such a long time, in order for it to not become monotonous, every season, he sort of had a different arc.”

“At one point he was pure evil, and he started out as the good guy and then he ended as the good guy. But I liked the challenge of trying to keep the character fresh,” he added.

Paul confessed that now he is ready to move on from his Stefan role.

“It’s the biggest thing I’ve ever done, as far as popularity,” he remarked.

However, Paul pointed out, “I’ve done a bunch of roles since The Vampire Diaries, but nothing has been nearly as popular.”

So, I think you have to get that next thing that puts you into a conversation that involves you and not the character that you’re known for playing,” he asserted.

When asked about his future projects, Paul replied, “I don’t like to just sit back and wait for roles to come to me.”

“Sometimes they do and they’re awesome, like Star Trek, but other times I like to just create my own path and it’s very rewarding,” he concluded.

More From Entertainment:

DJ Khaled freshly called out for his 'Hot Ones' surrender

DJ Khaled freshly called out for his 'Hot Ones' surrender
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'strength' comes from 'mischievous side' video

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'strength' comes from 'mischievous side'
Jonah Hill's ex-Sarah Brody levelled serious allegations

Jonah Hill's ex-Sarah Brody levelled serious allegations

Kanye West, Bianca Censori union 'pokes' Kim Kardashian 'insecurities'?

Kanye West, Bianca Censori union 'pokes' Kim Kardashian 'insecurities'?
Drake calls out 'homophobic' people who have problem with 'pink nailpaint'

Drake calls out 'homophobic' people who have problem with 'pink nailpaint'
Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz become friends again amid 'VPR'?

Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz become friends again amid 'VPR'?
Oscar De La Hoya credits Travis Barker for raising his daughter Atiana

Oscar De La Hoya credits Travis Barker for raising his daughter Atiana
Feud with Harry will haunt Prince William and Kate Middleton

Feud with Harry will haunt Prince William and Kate Middleton

Elton John and David Furnish are planning to ‘have more children’ after final tour video

Elton John and David Furnish are planning to ‘have more children’ after final tour
Prince Philip's relative to star in Jennifer Lawrence film

Prince Philip's relative to star in Jennifer Lawrence film

Sarah Jessica Parker ‘hoping’ Kim Cattrall's expensive cameo pays off video

Sarah Jessica Parker ‘hoping’ Kim Cattrall's expensive cameo pays off
Viral video shows Kate Middleton turning her head left and right video

Viral video shows Kate Middleton turning her head left and right
Korean singer Singer Lee Sang Eun has been found dead

Korean singer Singer Lee Sang Eun has been found dead
‘The Wire’ creator requests leniency for late Michael K. Williams’ drug dealer video

‘The Wire’ creator requests leniency for late Michael K. Williams’ drug dealer
Singer under Fifty Fifty’s agency expresses support for group

Singer under Fifty Fifty’s agency expresses support for group
BTS’ Jimin gets praised by Taemin from SHINee

BTS’ Jimin gets praised by Taemin from SHINee
New polls show Prince Harry more popular than Prince William in US

New polls show Prince Harry more popular than Prince William in US
Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady 'barely spoke' amid rumoured romance

Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady 'barely spoke' amid rumoured romance