Paul Wesley on not missing playing Stefan on The Vampire Diaries

Paul Wesley has recently opened up on why he doesn’t miss playing Stefan on The Vampire Diaries.



In a new interview with InStyle, the actor discussed about his role and explained why he “would never do another vampire anything, period, let alone Vampire Diaries”.

Paul, who played Stefan from 2009 to 2017, said, “I don’t really miss anything about playing Stefan.”

“I don’t mean that in a negative way,” he clarified.

Paul remarked, “Eight years is a long time, and I’m so glad to put that to rest. Eight seasons.”

The actor further said, “The show ran for such a long time, in order for it to not become monotonous, every season, he sort of had a different arc.”

“At one point he was pure evil, and he started out as the good guy and then he ended as the good guy. But I liked the challenge of trying to keep the character fresh,” he added.

Paul confessed that now he is ready to move on from his Stefan role.

“It’s the biggest thing I’ve ever done, as far as popularity,” he remarked.

However, Paul pointed out, “I’ve done a bunch of roles since The Vampire Diaries, but nothing has been nearly as popular.”

So, I think you have to get that next thing that puts you into a conversation that involves you and not the character that you’re known for playing,” he asserted.

When asked about his future projects, Paul replied, “I don’t like to just sit back and wait for roles to come to me.”

“Sometimes they do and they’re awesome, like Star Trek, but other times I like to just create my own path and it’s very rewarding,” he concluded.