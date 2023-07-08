 
Mission Impossible star Hayley Atwell speaks out over romance rumour with Tom Cruise

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Mission Impossible star Hayley Atwell has finally spoken out for the first time over romance rumours with Tom Cruise.

The actress, who stars with Tom in the seventh instalment of Dead Reckoning Part One, confessed that the speculations about their romance were “weird” and they “upset” her.

Speaking to The Independent, Hayley said, “I would be like, ‘Ooh, there’s some weird rumours, and it feels base, it feels a little dirty, it feels grubby, it’s not what I’m about’.”

The actress told the outlet, “Why are things being assumed or projected onto me about my relationship with my work colleague and boss?”

“It's upsetting,” she remarked.

Hayley also revealed that she had her discussion with Tom over this issue.

“When I’ve talked to him about it, he’d be like, ‘You know exactly who you are. You know what you’re about,’” stated Hayley.

The actress added, “And that is the only thing that matters. It doesn't matter what people think of you, if you are in integrity with yourself, if you know what your value system is.’”

Meanwhile, Hayley got engaged to songwriter and composer Ned Wolfgang Kelly in April.

Earlier in July, the actress was also spotted wearing a diamond engagement ring as she attended the Mission Impossible premiere in Sydney.

