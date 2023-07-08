 
Oscar De La Hoya credits Travis Barker for raising his daughter Atiana

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Oscar De La Hoya says he respects Travis Barker for his hand in raising his daughter Atiana
Oscar De La Hoya recently expressed his appreciation to Travis Barker for his contribution in raising De La Hoya's daughter, Atiana De La Hoya.

In an interview conducted prior to the release of his two-part HBO documentary The Golden Boy, the 50-year-old former professional boxer acknowledged Barker's role as a "father figure" to his 24-year-old daughter during times when he was not available.

"Look, I didn't raise my kids, you know? Their moms did. And I have to give credit where credit is due," De La Hoya told Entertainment Tonight.

"I'm grateful that Barker was there, you know, as a father figure for my daughter,” he continued. “I have to be grateful that Shanna [Moakler] was a mother to Atiana, and just know my place, basically, you know? My place — I'm obviously a father, and I'm proud of it.”

He added, “But, again, I'm grateful for what they've done, especially with Barker. He's obviously stepped up to the plate."

Atiana De La Hoya was born to Oscar De La Hoya and Shanna Moakler in 1999, a year before the couple separated. Moakler later married Travis Barker in 2004, who raised Atiana from the age of five.

Barker and Moakler are also the parents of Landon (19) and Alabama (17). De La Hoya expressed his admiration for the 47-year-old musician and stated that he still keeps in touch with him.

"He's such a nice guy," De La Hoya told ET of Barker. "I have the utmost respect for him."

