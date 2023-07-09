 
menu menu menu

Meghan Markle, Netflix deal 'precarious' with loss of Spotify

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could land in trouble with the termination of Spotify partnership.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have enhanced their chances of losing business with their continuous tantrums, notes expert

Writing for Sky News Australia, expert Angela Levin notes: "The Sussexes’ deal with Netflix is now said to be in a precarious position, with Meghan reportedly holed away at home working on a feminist prequel of Dickens’ Great Expectations called Bad Manners.

"... Harry, however, will be far away hoping to make a solo documentary for Netflix about the people and wildlife in Africa."

Ms Levin then asked whether Harry would be allowed to enter the US after his return from Africa, considering his history with drugs.

She notes: "Will he be allowed back into America after admitting he has taken illegal drugs? Will he even try and when will he see his children?

"Much like their engagement with Netflix, Harry and Meghan’s future may be hanging in the balance." 

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'strength' comes from 'mischievous side' video

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'strength' comes from 'mischievous side'
Jonah Hill's ex-Sarah Brody levelled serious allegations

Jonah Hill's ex-Sarah Brody levelled serious allegations

Kanye West, Bianca Censori union 'pokes' Kim Kardashian 'insecurities'?

Kanye West, Bianca Censori union 'pokes' Kim Kardashian 'insecurities'?
Drake calls out 'homophobic' people who have problem with 'pink nailpaint'

Drake calls out 'homophobic' people who have problem with 'pink nailpaint'
Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz become friends again amid 'VPR'?

Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz become friends again amid 'VPR'?
Oscar De La Hoya credits Travis Barker for raising his daughter Atiana

Oscar De La Hoya credits Travis Barker for raising his daughter Atiana
Feud with Harry will haunt Prince William and Kate Middleton

Feud with Harry will haunt Prince William and Kate Middleton

Elton John and David Furnish are planning to ‘have more children’ after final tour video

Elton John and David Furnish are planning to ‘have more children’ after final tour
Prince Philip's relative to star in Jennifer Lawrence film

Prince Philip's relative to star in Jennifer Lawrence film

Sarah Jessica Parker ‘hoping’ Kim Cattrall's expensive cameo pays off video

Sarah Jessica Parker ‘hoping’ Kim Cattrall's expensive cameo pays off
Viral video shows Kate Middleton turning her head left and right video

Viral video shows Kate Middleton turning her head left and right
Korean singer Singer Lee Sang Eun has been found dead

Korean singer Singer Lee Sang Eun has been found dead
‘The Wire’ creator requests leniency for late Michael K. Williams’ drug dealer video

‘The Wire’ creator requests leniency for late Michael K. Williams’ drug dealer
Singer under Fifty Fifty’s agency expresses support for group

Singer under Fifty Fifty’s agency expresses support for group
BTS’ Jimin gets praised by Taemin from SHINee

BTS’ Jimin gets praised by Taemin from SHINee
New polls show Prince Harry more popular than Prince William in US

New polls show Prince Harry more popular than Prince William in US
Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady 'barely spoke' amid rumoured romance

Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady 'barely spoke' amid rumoured romance

Selena Gomez looks stunning in tan swimsuit

Selena Gomez looks stunning in tan swimsuit