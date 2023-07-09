 
Blue's Lee Ryan lands in trouble during a flight to Turkey

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

Blue's Lee Ryan lands in trouble during a flight to Turkey

Lee Ryan landed in another trouble as he has allegedly been assaulted on an aeroplane during a flight to Turkey with his bandmates said to have rushed to his aid.

The Blue singer, 40, has claimed he was left with a leg injury after allegedly being pushed down a flight of stairs by a male passenger on their flight.

The boy band took to Instagram to share a joint statement on the alleged incident, which they claim occurred on a Turkish Airlines flight from Georgia to Istanbul.

It was claimed that Lee's bandmates Simon Webbe, Duncan James and Antony Costa all rushed to his aid amid the alleged attack.

They wrote: 'While on a flight from Georgia to Istanbul, Turkey with Turkish Airlines today (Saturday 8 July 2023), Lee Ryan was physically assaulted by a male passenger.

'Both parties were spoken to by the police in Turkey and to which Lee voluntarily gave a victim statement supported by the band.'

The band told how the alleged attack occurred because Lee put his feet on the seat in what was deemed to be a 'culturally insensitive' action, which he was unaware of.

The statement continued: 'Lee was not at any point arrested, detained or charged with any offence and after giving his statement, was free to continue his journey.

'The assault occurred after Lee had put his feet on the seat which was considered culturally insensitive and for which Lee has apologised for any unknowing offence caused.'

It comes weeks after Lee won a bid to withdraw his guilty plea for biting a police officer - after telling the court that he 'has ADHD and autism' and that had bad advice from his previous lawyer.

The pop star was found guilty in January of a racially aggravated assault against a black British Airways flight attendant.

