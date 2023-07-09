 
Kim Kardashian stuns in pink sheer ensemble on the beach

By
Web Desk

July 09, 2023

Kim Kardashian stuns in pink sheer ensemble on the beach
Kim Kardashian stuns in pink sheer ensemble on the beach

Kim Kardashian, the 42-year-old SKIMS founder, on Friday, took to Instagram to share a captivating post that turned heads. 

The social media sensation made a bold fashion statement as she embarked on a beach adventure, sporting a vibrant pink attire, complete with see-through pants, while enjoying a bike ride.

The first photo showcased Kardashian seated on a blue bike in the midst of a sandy pathway, surrounded by palm trees. She exuded confidence in a neon pink bandeau bikini top paired with loose-fitting sheer pants, creating an eye-catching ensemble.

In the second snapshot, the star of "The Kardashians" gracefully strutted along the same pathway, effortlessly modeling her beach outfit. With her hair elegantly tied up in a loose bun and a fresh-faced look, she radiated natural beauty.

To caption her post, Kardashian chose a few emojis, including a sun, a pink bikini, a bike, and an island, perfectly capturing the essence of her beachside adventure.

It's no secret that Kardashian has a fondness for sheer fashion, often flaunting various see-through ensembles throughout the years. Her recent choice of a bright pink beach outfit follows closely after her appearance at the star-studded Fourth of July white party hosted by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel, where she dazzled in a stunning two-piece ensemble.

Kim Kardashian continues to make waves with her fashion choices, leaving her fans eagerly anticipating her next show-stopping look.

