Dame Joan Collins is not rich enough to retire and works to fund her lifestyle

Dame Joan Collins, a Golden Globe winner, has recently expressed her astonishment over people assuming her rich enough to stop working and also surprisingly revealed that she is not able to stop working because of not being rich.

The 90-year-old showbiz icon even after being in the showbiz industry since the 1950s is not rich enough to retire.

The showbiz icon possesses a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and has assured her fans that even though she has to keep working to fund her lifestyle but she absolutely loves her work, reports Metro.

In an interview with The Times, she said, "I work because I have to make a living."

She expressed her astonishment over people thinking that she could throw a towel altogether, saying, 'What kind of money do you think I have?'

The actress possesses properties in London, LA, and France and the money she earns is used to fund her luxurious lifestyle.

She said, "I deserve the lifestyle that I work for.' adding that she had told her family that they won't be sitting in the economy anytime soon.

She also reiterated, "I work because I love it."

"The roar of the grease paint and the smell of the crowd gets me out of bed every day," she told.

Dame Joans, when probed about death told that she's not afraid of dying.