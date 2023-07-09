 
menu menu menu

Elizabeth Olsen details her ‘favourite day’ with husband Robbie Arnett

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

Elizabeth Olsen details her ‘favourite day’ with husband Robbie Arnett
Elizabeth Olsen details her ‘favourite day’ with husband Robbie Arnett

Elizabeth Olsen shared a glimpse into her married life with her musician husband Robbie Arnett.

In an interview with People Magazine, the WandaVision star, 34, described the perfect day with her beau when there not working.

The Marvel actress noted that they take joy in doing the simple things that couples normally do. “Coffee, walking in the garden, journaling and then gardening,” shared Olsen. “And going to the grocery store and figuring out what to make for an early dinner. Reading in the afternoon, making a cocktail and cooking. That’s my favourite, favourite day.”

Olsen has been quite tight-lipped about her love life. In fact, she surprised fans when she called Arnett her “husband” during a June 2021 interview with Variety after they had been together since 2017.

Arnett added that after three years of marriage, the two “can talk about anything, and it’s very, very comforting to kind of tackle anything together.”

Even though they keep the details of their relationship private, Arnett is no stranger to the spotlight, and has been working in the entertainment industry for years.

Moreover, the couple have also co-authored two children’s book with their first best-seller being Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective, followed by Hattie Harmony: Opening Night.

In the interview, Olsen insisted that she’s “most grateful” for Arnett’s “humour. He makes me laugh every day, easily before noon.”

To which Arnett quipped, “Yeah, that was my goal setting out, to figure out how to make her laugh once a day.”

He added, “And I haven’t had to do it intentionally. I can’t tell if that’s a bad thing or a good thing.”

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian is embracing her pregnancy with style and humor

Kourtney Kardashian is embracing her pregnancy with style and humor
Prince Harry realizing ‘no one will actually care or watch’ anything new video

Prince Harry realizing ‘no one will actually care or watch’ anything new
Kim Kardashian stuns in pink sheer ensemble on the beach

Kim Kardashian stuns in pink sheer ensemble on the beach
Prince William warned after latest viral video video

Prince William warned after latest viral video
Jonathan Bennett surprises local high school Mean Girls production, offering encouragement and advice

Jonathan Bennett surprises local high school Mean Girls production, offering encouragement and advice
King Charles ‘never the leading light’ in royal family despite his position video

King Charles ‘never the leading light’ in royal family despite his position
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are stuck in a ‘Newtonian dimension’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are stuck in a ‘Newtonian dimension’
Joan Collins discusses love life and age gap relationships

Joan Collins discusses love life and age gap relationships
Stephanie Hsu reflects on her character's bold nude scene in

Stephanie Hsu reflects on her character's bold nude scene in "Joy Ride"
Kate Middleton ‘eclipsed’ King Charles once again at Scottish Coronation video

Kate Middleton ‘eclipsed’ King Charles once again at Scottish Coronation
Natalie Portman’s final warning to husband Benjamin Millepied after his alleged affair: Find out

Natalie Portman’s final warning to husband Benjamin Millepied after his alleged affair: Find out
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are now battling Wall Street?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are now battling Wall Street?
Jennifer Garner praises Taylor Swift’s ‘ferocity and stamina’ at Eras Tour

Jennifer Garner praises Taylor Swift’s ‘ferocity and stamina’ at Eras Tour
Kris Jenner shares sweet birthday post for granddaughter Penelope

Kris Jenner shares sweet birthday post for granddaughter Penelope
Paris Hilton shines in rhinestone catsuit for DJ set at British Grand Prix opening party

Paris Hilton shines in rhinestone catsuit for DJ set at British Grand Prix opening party
Full House alum Mary-Kate Olsen now ‘healthier and happier than ever’, reveals source

Full House alum Mary-Kate Olsen now ‘healthier and happier than ever’, reveals source
Harry Styles struck in the face by flying object during Vienna concert on Love On Tour

Harry Styles struck in the face by flying object during Vienna concert on Love On Tour
Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony showcase their glamorous bond at an upscale event

Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony showcase their glamorous bond at an upscale event