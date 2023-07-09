 
'Persona 5' voice actor Erica Lindbeck exits Twitter following harassment

By
Web Desk

July 09, 2023

A voice actor from Persona 5 , Erica Lindbeck, has left Twitter due to harassment she received. The video game industry, being a large and diverse community, unfortunately has its share of toxicity and unwelcoming behavior. This extends beyond player-to-player interactions and also affects actors associated with beloved games.

Lindbeck's departure from Twitter came after she requested a YouTuber to take down a video that used AI to replicate her character's voice without her consent. 

While the YouTuber complied, others reacted negatively to Lindbeck's request. They deemed it absurd, reuploaded the video, and directed their anger towards the actor. Lindbeck chose to leave Twitter instead of prolonging the situation.

Josh Keaton, known for his role in Spectacular Spider-Man, defended Lindbeck and supported her right to ask for AI-generated content using her voice to be removed. Yuri Lowenthal, the voice actor for Marvel's Spider-Man, echoed this sentiment with a simple "Seconded" comment.

The growing presence of AI technology has caused tension in the entertainment industry. Marvel Studios recently faced controversy when it used AI to create the intro sequence for Secret Invasion.

