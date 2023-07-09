 
Kyle Richards sets the record straight on relationship with Morgan Wade

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

TV star Kyle Richards has cleared the air about her relationship with Morgan Wade following speculations of her separation from Mauricio Umansky.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill star said, "We are very good friends" while talking to a paparazzi on Friday night when she was spotted enjoying a night out with friends.

She was asked if her relationship with Wade was just a rumour and she bluntly replied "Yes".

She was accompanying her former costar, Teddi Mellencamp. 

When Paps asked about having matching tattoos with Wade, she responded that "We have matching tattoos" while referring to Mellencamp, reports Pagesix.

"He is not the only one I have matching tattoos with," she added.

Earlier, it was reported that Richards remained coy when asked about her relationship with Wade. "I am not gonna answer that," she said.

Regarding her separation rumours which were confirmed by several publications including Pagesix and People magazine, the couple refuted all those reports via a joint statement shared on Instagram.

The couple admitted having a rough year but shut down speculation of divorce.

The statement read, "There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately."

Kyle Richards is married to Mauricio Unmasky for 27 years now. 

The couple shares three daughters Alexia, Sophia, and Portia, 27, 23, and 15 years of age respectively.

Richard also has an older daughter Farrah, 34, from her previous marriage. 

