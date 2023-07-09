Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith playfully tease son Jaden on his 25th birthday

|July 09, 2023
Will Smith along with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith celebrated their son's 25th birthday by teasing him for not having kids yet.
The 54-year-old Men in Black star and 51-year-old former Red Table Talk host shared their sweet and witty wishes on Instagram pages for Jaden Smith, who turned 25 on July 8.
Jeda posted a throwback photo of his son when he was a baby along with the most recent picture of a mother-son duo on the red carpet together.
She captioned the post, “Happy 25th Birthday my sweet, sweet Jaden!”
People magazine reported that Will Smith also shared a picture of his youngest son honoring him on his birthday but added a teasing comment.
The Oscar-winner posted a photo of his son captioning it, "It's crazy that you're 25?!?! while cheekily adding, "When I was 25 I had a 2 yr. Old. I am just saying."
He continued poking his son, 'What you doin' over there? What's up?"
Jada's mother teased her son-in-law on his comments of him being a father at 25 saying, "He's smarter than you (laughing emoji)."
Taking up Will's hint, one user wrote, "Will is saying give him a grandchild now!!! Lol"
Another one wrote, "Our generation waiting til we grown a** adults before kids lol."