Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith playfully tease son Jaden on his 25th birthday

Will Smith along with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith celebrated their son's 25th birthday by teasing him for not having kids yet.

The 54-year-old Men in Black star and 51-year-old former Red Table Talk host shared their sweet and witty wishes on Instagram pages for Jaden Smith, who turned 25 on July 8.

Jeda posted a throwback photo of his son when he was a baby along with the most recent picture of a mother-son duo on the red carpet together.

She captioned the post, “Happy 25th Birthday my sweet, sweet Jaden!”

People magazine reported that Will Smith also shared a picture of his youngest son honoring him on his birthday but added a teasing comment.



The Oscar-winner posted a photo of his son captioning it, "It's crazy that you're 25?!?! while cheekily adding, "When I was 25 I had a 2 yr. Old. I am just saying."

He continued poking his son, 'What you doin' over there? What's up?"



Jada's mother teased her son-in-law on his comments of him being a father at 25 saying, "He's smarter than you (laughing emoji)."

Taking up Will's hint, one user wrote, "Will is saying give him a grandchild now!!! Lol"

Another one wrote, "Our generation waiting til we grown a** adults before kids lol."