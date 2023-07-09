 
‘Insidious: The Red Door’ trumps Indiana Jones 5 at U.S. box office

By
Web Desk

July 09, 2023

Over the weekend, Sony's Insidious: The Red Door surprisingly emerged victorious at the domestic box office with an impressive $32.6 million collection over three days, surpassing Disney's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

This opening weekend is the second-best for the franchise, with the top spot being held by Insidious: Chapter 2, which made $40 million in its first three days and grossed over $160 million worldwide.

The Insidious franchise had a modest beginning, with the first film, directed by James Wan, earning just under $100 million worldwide.

Even as big-budget superhero films like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Flash, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods raise questions about audience interest in the superhero genre; the horror genre has continued to do well in the post-pandemic years.

Despite receiving mixed reviews, Insidious 5 exceeded expectations by nearly $10 million at the box office this weekend.

Disney's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which had a lackluster opening weekend, dropped to second place with a gross of $26.5 million.

This represents a 55% drop in its second weekend. Although the film has passed the $200 million global mark, its massive production cost of $300 million means it still has a long way to go before breaking even.

