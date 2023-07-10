 
menu menu menu

Kate Middleton, Prince William ready for another baby

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Kate Middleton, Prince William ready for another baby

Prince William and his sweet wife Kate Middleton, who are proud parents of their three children, seem to be on a new honeymoon phase as they are publicly expressing their love for each other.

The couple's public display of affections have sparked speculations that the Prince and Princess of Wales, who tied the knot in 2011, have seemingly decided to expand their family and look ready to welcome another baby.

Princess Kate, who usually appears little bit shy and refrains from PDA, surprisingly congratulated her husband William on his Polo win with a rare public kiss at Guards Polo Club on Thursday.

Previously, she playfully tapped the Prince of Wales' backside at a church service while celebrating King Charles' Scottish coronation this week.

After celebrating on stage with his teammates, the future king walked off to embrace Kate, who was standing by for the prize presentation. 

The royal lovebirds were all smiles as they walked towards each other and kissed each other on each cheek. Kate reassuringly rubbed William’s arm and back before he accepted his trophy, and they posed for a photo together at the presentation ceremony.

The much-loved royal couple, who has been in news about planning for their fourth child for months, didn't hold back from being affectionate. their connection was very real. The two were never be so closer together. Their romantic outings sparked reactions from fans , with one saying, "William and Kate's public display of affection suggests as they are ready to welcome another baby."

Another chimed in: "Wow! they seem to be on honeymoon period again."   

The third one said: "Surprisingly getting closer with each other in public." 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's business of 'trashing royal family' not running well?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's business of 'trashing royal family' not running well?
Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since his undisclosed medical emergency

Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since his undisclosed medical emergency
Kim Kardashian freaks out noticing mysterious shadow in background of her selfie

Kim Kardashian freaks out noticing mysterious shadow in background of her selfie
Prince Harry's shocking claims and 'secret' visa deal anger Americans

Prince Harry's shocking claims and 'secret' visa deal anger Americans
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit by 'bad decisions' as partners leave video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit by 'bad decisions' as partners leave
Dua Lipa channels her inner Barbie in all pink dress: ‘Come on Barbie, let’s go party’

Dua Lipa channels her inner Barbie in all pink dress: ‘Come on Barbie, let’s go party’
Drake says ‘the world is being homophobic’ amid backlash over pink nails

Drake says ‘the world is being homophobic’ amid backlash over pink nails
James Gunn says he wrote his cameo in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ for Stan Lee video

James Gunn says he wrote his cameo in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ for Stan Lee

‘Insidious: The Red Door’ trumps Indiana Jones 5 at U.S. box office video

‘Insidious: The Red Door’ trumps Indiana Jones 5 at U.S. box office
BTS’s 10th-anniversary memoir is officially out

BTS’s 10th-anniversary memoir is officially out
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith playfully tease son Jaden on his 25th birthday

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith playfully tease son Jaden on his 25th birthday
K-pop group Ateez’s agency apologizes for current controversy

K-pop group Ateez’s agency apologizes for current controversy
Tom Cruise reveals the weirdest myth about him to director Chris McQuarrie video

Tom Cruise reveals the weirdest myth about him to director Chris McQuarrie
Peter Nero, Grammy-winning pianist and Philly Pops conductor, dies at 89

Peter Nero, Grammy-winning pianist and Philly Pops conductor, dies at 89
Security Guard who 'slapped' Britney Spears is 'a bully'

Security Guard who 'slapped' Britney Spears is 'a bully'
Elton John receives touching tribute from Coldplay as iconic musician retires video

Elton John receives touching tribute from Coldplay as iconic musician retires
Prince William, Kate Middleton showed 'real connection' with PDA-filled kiss video

Prince William, Kate Middleton showed 'real connection' with PDA-filled kiss
Beyonce glitters in chains during Toronto stop of ‘Renaissance’ tour

Beyonce glitters in chains during Toronto stop of ‘Renaissance’ tour