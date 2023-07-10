Kate Middleton, Prince William ready for another baby

Prince William and his sweet wife Kate Middleton, who are proud parents of their three children, seem to be on a new honeymoon phase as they are publicly expressing their love for each other.

The couple's public display of affections have sparked speculations that the Prince and Princess of Wales, who tied the knot in 2011, have seemingly decided to expand their family and look ready to welcome another baby.

Princess Kate, who usually appears little bit shy and refrains from PDA, surprisingly congratulated her husband William on his Polo win with a rare public kiss at Guards Polo Club on Thursday.



Previously, she playfully tapped the Prince of Wales' backside at a church service while celebrating King Charles' Scottish coronation this week.

After celebrating on stage with his teammates, the future king walked off to embrace Kate, who was standing by for the prize presentation.

The royal lovebirds were all smiles as they walked towards each other and kissed each other on each cheek. Kate reassuringly rubbed William’s arm and back before he accepted his trophy, and they posed for a photo together at the presentation ceremony.



The much-loved royal couple, who has been in news about planning for their fourth child for months, didn't hold back from being affectionate. their connection was very real. The two were never be so closer together. Their romantic outings sparked reactions from fans , with one saying, "William and Kate's public display of affection suggests as they are ready to welcome another baby."

Another chimed in: "Wow! they seem to be on honeymoon period again."

The third one said: "Surprisingly getting closer with each other in public."