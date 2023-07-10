 
Harry Styles seen with alleged GF Taylor Russell after concert in Vienna

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Harry and Taylors relationship rumours emerged last month
Harry and Taylor's relationship rumours emerged last month 

Harry Styles was reportedly spotted with rumoured girlfriend Taylor Russell after his Love on Tour in Vienna.

According to the Daily Mail, Harry and Taylor’s dating rumours fueled more as the latter attended the singer’s concert in Vienna on Saturday.

Their relationship rumours emerged after the Canadian-born actor was spotted sitting in the VIP tent of the As It Was singer’s concert in London last month.

The Bones and All actress danced her heart out that night at the concert wearing a sleeveless white shirt, reports.

The entertainment portal also reported that the 28-year-old actress was spotted in Vienna before the former One Direction band member’s concert.

A picture has been making rounds on Twitter where Taylor can be seen wearing the same white outfit and standing with a man who appears to look like Harry in the photo.

Harry Styles seen with alleged GF Taylor Russell after concert in Vienna

In June, the rumoured couple was spotted leaving an art museum together in London while walking hand-in-hand. The duo is, however, tight-lipped about their alleged romance and has yet to make any announcement.

Harry Styles last dated Olivia Wilde from January 2021 until their split in November 2022.

