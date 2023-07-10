 
menu menu menu

‘It is magical’: Al Roker over the moon on becoming a grandfather

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Today weatherman Al Roker beams with joy on becoming a grandfather for the first time
'Today' weatherman Al Roker beams with joy on becoming a grandfather for the first time

Al Roker, the veteran meteorologist of Today, was brimming with joy during Monday's broadcast of the NBC morning show, as he shared his delight about becoming a grandfather for the first time.

Al's daughter Courtney Roker, 36, and her husband of two years, Wesley Laga, welcomed their newborn daughter, Sky Clara Laga, on July 3.

During a conversation with Today co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and Sheinelle Jones, Al, who is 68 years old, described the experience of becoming a grandparent as enchanting. "It is magical, it really is," he expressed.

"The thing is, everyone tells you it’s going to be 'this thing' and you don’t know; it’s like when they tell you about having your first child. And then to hold this little girl, knowing almost 35 years ago I held her mom? And here she is, 5 lbs., 15 oz. 19 inches long and she’s just perfect."

"I’m telling you, she’s a great sleeper," he added of Sky. "Sleeps for four hours, wakes up, goes to the bathroom, sleeps another four. We’re on the same schedule!"

The new granddad is eager to lavish Sky with affection as well as presents.

"Already planning the ways to spoil her," he wrote on social media — "and then hand her back."

From Monday to Friday, Today is broadcasted on NBC at 7 a.m. ET.

More From Entertainment:

Madonna lists rules for handling her legacy after health scare video

Madonna lists rules for handling her legacy after health scare
Noel Gallagher's concert halted due to 'bomb threat'

Noel Gallagher's concert halted due to 'bomb threat'
Millions react to Dua Lipa's pictures and videos from 'Barbie' premier

Millions react to Dua Lipa's pictures and videos from 'Barbie' premier

'Deadpool 3': Ryan Reynolds shares first look at Hugh Jackman's Wolverine

'Deadpool 3': Ryan Reynolds shares first look at Hugh Jackman's Wolverine
Ryan Gosling pays tribute to wife at ‘Barbie’ premiere

Ryan Gosling pays tribute to wife at ‘Barbie’ premiere
Kim Zolciak talks about her 'great' marriage during 'RHOA' cameo

Kim Zolciak talks about her 'great' marriage during 'RHOA' cameo

Vanessa Bryant posts sweet snaps from Disneyland trip on daughter Capri's birthday

Vanessa Bryant posts sweet snaps from Disneyland trip on daughter Capri's birthday

Awkward interview moment with Dan Stevens resurfaces video

Awkward interview moment with Dan Stevens resurfaces

Holly Willoughby has quietly started her two month holiday video

Holly Willoughby has quietly started her two month holiday
Director Greta Gerwig weighs in on ‘Barbie’ Vs ‘Oppenheimer’ clash video

Director Greta Gerwig weighs in on ‘Barbie’ Vs ‘Oppenheimer’ clash

Kris Jenner flaunts real skin in glamorous Italian dinner date with Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner flaunts real skin in glamorous Italian dinner date with Corey Gamble

Dua Lipa glitters in chainmail gown at ‘Barbie’ premiere video

Dua Lipa glitters in chainmail gown at ‘Barbie’ premiere
Prince Harry has ‘no more ties’ with King Charles?

Prince Harry has ‘no more ties’ with King Charles?
Prince Harry pals 'disgusted' as Duke does not repay 'loyalty' video

Prince Harry pals 'disgusted' as Duke does not repay 'loyalty'
Kate Middleton's 'edited picture' becomes target of lewd comments

Kate Middleton's 'edited picture' becomes target of lewd comments

‘Napoleon’ trailer: Joaquin Phoenix is here to rule all video

‘Napoleon’ trailer: Joaquin Phoenix is here to rule all

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t intimidate’ King Charles ‘even if they want to’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t intimidate’ King Charles ‘even if they want to’
Laura Anderson of 'Love Island' confesses pregnancy panic ahead of baby girl's arrival

Laura Anderson of 'Love Island' confesses pregnancy panic ahead of baby girl's arrival