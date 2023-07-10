‘It is magical’: Al Roker over the moon on becoming a grandfather

'Today' weatherman Al Roker beams with joy on becoming a grandfather for the first time

Al Roker, the veteran meteorologist of Today, was brimming with joy during Monday's broadcast of the NBC morning show, as he shared his delight about becoming a grandfather for the first time.

Al's daughter Courtney Roker, 36, and her husband of two years, Wesley Laga, welcomed their newborn daughter, Sky Clara Laga, on July 3.

During a conversation with Today co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and Sheinelle Jones, Al, who is 68 years old, described the experience of becoming a grandparent as enchanting. "It is magical, it really is," he expressed.

"The thing is, everyone tells you it’s going to be 'this thing' and you don’t know; it’s like when they tell you about having your first child. And then to hold this little girl, knowing almost 35 years ago I held her mom? And here she is, 5 lbs., 15 oz. 19 inches long and she’s just perfect."

"I’m telling you, she’s a great sleeper," he added of Sky. "Sleeps for four hours, wakes up, goes to the bathroom, sleeps another four. We’re on the same schedule!"

The new granddad is eager to lavish Sky with affection as well as presents.

"Already planning the ways to spoil her," he wrote on social media — "and then hand her back."

