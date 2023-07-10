 
BTS’ Suga reveals touching reason he wants to be a therapist

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Suga revealed that he wishes to become a licensed therapist to provide comfort to coming artists
K-pop group BTS’ Suga discusses why he wants to be a therapist in the group’s 10th-anniversary memoir Beyond the Story: 10 Year Record of BTS. He revealed that he wishes to become a licensed therapist to provide comfort to coming artists.

The rapper himself has struggled with depression and the anxiety that comes with being an artist on the rise, haunting him like a shadow which he even explores in Interlude: Shadow.


His interest in psychology is rooted in his desire to understand his emotions and better express them through his music. “The big reason I studied psychology was that it’s very helpful for my music. There’s a lot to be gained from learning about the formal definitions of emotions.”

He added that being a licensed therapist is another one of his dreams and he hopes to be able to provide aid to future artists who tend to deal with the same struggles that he does.

“I have two dreams, and one is to be an old, white-haired man still standing onstage and playing his guitar and singing, and the other is to become a licensed psychological therapist.”

He added: “I looked it up and it takes a lot of time so it won’t be easy to begin right away, but I would really like to become licensed someday. Because I want to help the ones who come after me who do similar work as ours.”

