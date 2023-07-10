Kim Kardashian turns on her goth-glam at Dolce & Gabbana's show in Italy

Kim Kardashian nails goth look for Dolce and Gabbana's Alta Moda fashion show in Puglia, Italy

Following her attendance at Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda fashion show in Puglia, Italy on Sunday, the 42-year-old founder of SKIMS, Kim Kardashian, made a striking entrance in a black bridal outfit, complete with a black veil.

The reality TV star donned a long black dress featuring a square neckline, wide straps, and a corset with golden boning at the waist.

Adding to the glamour, she wore sheer black opera gloves, a gold and red embellished cross necklace, a chunky gold ring, and pointy Perspex heels.

Kim Kardashian maintained her dramatic appearance by donning a black sheer veil with lace trimming, attached to a black headband.

She also sported a makeup look inspired by the 90s, featuring smokey brown eyeshadow and heavy black eyeliner, complemented by her signature matte nude lip.

The reality star was accompanied by designer Domenico Dolce and her mother, Kris Jenner, who wore a black sheer lace dress with a black plunging bodysuit underneath and a black embellished cross necklace.

Before attending Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda show, Kardashian made yet another striking entrance in a plum-colored outfit.

Kim, who is a mother of four, donned a taffeta cape with a long train that was tied at the waist and draped over a black DNA lingerie bodysuit. She accessorized her outfit with sheer gloves, an embellished anklet, a chunky silver ring, and Perspex heels.

The ensemble was completed with a white gold embellished necklace and "Rubellite" tourmaline and diamond chandelier earrings. Her hair was styled in a chic half updo.