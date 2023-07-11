 
Andrea Evans family remembers her ‘unwavering strength’ during cancer fight

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

Actress Andrea Evans' family grieves the loss of a 'great wife and mother' 

TV actress Andrea Evans, best known for her role in The Young and the Restless passed away on Sunday from cancer. Her family is remembering the actress for her “unwavering strength” and for “finding joy, even in the darkest of times.”

“Andrea was a remarkable individual, cherished by all who knew her," Evans’ husband Stephen Rodriguez, told PEOPLE in a statement. "Her unwavering strength, positivity, and indomitable spirit inspired us every step of the way throughout her fearless fight against this relentless disease.”

He continued: “She faced the challenges with grace, resilience, and an enduring love for life. Andrea and I spent 30+ years together. She was a great wife and mother."

"She was my ROCK. Cancer killed Andrea, but it did not kill her spirit. That spirit is alive and well and lives on in each one of us, whom she touched.”

Evans and Rodriguez’s daughter Kylie also made a statement to PEOPLE, she added: “At just 19 years old, my world has been forever changed, and words cannot adequately convey the depth of my sadness. My mom was my best friend.”

“Her vibrant spirit, infectious laughter, and boundless love for life left a mark on all who were fortunate enough to know her," she continued. "Throughout her fight with cancer, my mom displayed awe-inspiring strength."

"Despite the pain and uncertainty, she taught me the invaluable lesson of finding joy, even in the darkest of times. We held hands until the very end.”

