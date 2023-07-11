Margot Robbie spills why Emma Mackey cast in Barbie movie

Margot Robbie has recently spilled why she her celebrity doppelgänger Emma Mackey was cast in Barbie.



In a new interview with BuzzFeed, Robbie said, “I’ve been getting told for years that I look like the girl from Sex Education, who is Emma Mackey.”

Robbie revealed that she and director Greta Gerwig thought to take Mackey in the movie.

“Mackey plays one of the Barbies in the movie pretty much because Greta and I thought it would be funny. We were gonna do this whole joke about us looking similar,” shared the 33-year-old actress.

Robbie also mentioned that the “joke didn’t reach the final cut” after she and Gerwig realised they didn’t “look that similar once they were in costume”.

Robbie added, “Like, when she’s got her brown hair and I've got my blonde hair, we don't look THAT similar, so we didn’t put that joke in the movie.”

Meanwhile, Barbie is slated to release in theatres on July 21.