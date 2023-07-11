Tilda Swinton’s daughter Honor feels ‘important’ to own ‘nepo baby’ status

British actress Tilda Swinton’s daughter Honor Swinton Byrne has recently confessed she’s happy with her “nepo baby” status.



In a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Honor said, “I feel like it’s very important to own it [nepotism]. I completely admit and am grateful for the fact that I was considered for The Souvenir because of my connections.”

However, at the same time, the 25-year-old stated, “I continue to act and get jobs because I have skill. I’m still doing it.”

Reflecting on her character, Honor explained, “I was working as a florist’s assistant in Inverness with plans to go to Africa for a year. I had six months free, and met [director] Joanna [Hogg] in Caffè Nero in Berwick-upon-Tweed. I didn’t have a clue that she was sussing me out for the part.”

The actress’ daughter pointed out, “From what I understand she had auditioned so many people and hadn’t quite seen what she wanted.”

“She saw the self-consciousness of 18-year-old me and, yeah, I got it,” she added.

Meanwhile, talking about her mother, Honor dished that she and her mom are “very similar, with very similar voices, very similar energy”.

“We have the same vibrancy and childishness. I’m definitely not a child, but I think we should all hang on to childishness a little bit,” she concluded.