Jonah Hill is seen for first time since drama with ex-girlfriend

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

39-year-old Jonah Hill dated 26-year-old Sarah Brady back in 2021 for about a year
Jonah Hill made his first appearance since his alleged texts were exposed and he was labelled a “misogynist” by his ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady. 39-year-old Jonah dated 26-year-old Sarah back in 2021 for about a year.

She took to her social media on Friday to reveal texts she claimed were from their past arguments which exposed the actor’s “boundaries” when having a romantic relationship.

The actor looked downtrodden as he went surfing in Malibu while wearing a wetsuit, only two days after Sarah revealed the messages. His bushy beard was on full display as he briefly gave a smile while enjoying a relaxing day at the beach.

Sarah explained that she waited until Jonah’s current girlfriend had given birth before she discussed the texts. Speaking on her Instagram story, she explained: “I didn’t want [Millar] to have to see all of this while she was pregnant because I didn’t know what kind of stress that would cause her and her baby physically.”

She added that although she knows “the timing can seem bad” she hopes that Millar will end up seeing the posts so she can “make an informed decision of how she wants to care for herself and her baby.”

She expressed a desire to protect Millar as she stated: “I just hope she would receive some of these screenshots somehow through friends, like, friends of mine that I met through him that I know are good people that I know would make an effort to protect her.”

