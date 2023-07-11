Ryan Gosling channels his inner singer in moving song ‘Just Ken’





Ryan Gosling, who has previously said that he means to tell the story of Ken as the character has always been overshadowed by the mesmerizing Barbie, sang his heart out for the emotional song titled ‘Just Ken’ in the new Barbie movie.



“Doesn't seem to matter what I do, I'm always number two,” he sings from his heart.

“No one knows how hard I've tried, oh I have feelings that I can't explain, driving me insane.”

“All my life been so polite, cause I'm just Ken. Anywhere else I'd be a 10. Is it my destiny to live and die a life of blonde fragility?”

"I'm just Ken. Where I see love she sees a friend. What will it take for her to see the man behind the tan? And fight for me?"

Ryan has previously shed light on how Ken lives in the shadow of Barbie. He told GQ: “If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken.”

“So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told.”

He later added in an interview with Jimmy Fallon: “Nobody plays with Ken, man. “

‘They never played with Ken. He’s an accessory and not even one of the cool ones.”

Ryan's decision to take on the role in the Greta Gerwig directed and co-written movie was motivated by his daughters Esmeralda (eight years old) and Amada (seven years old) showing disrespect towards their Ken dolls