Robert Downey Jr reflects on his ‘baffling’ relationship with public

Robert Downey Jr. has recently dished on his relationship with the public and his disturbing past.



In a new interview with the New York Times, the Iron Man star was questioned about his 2004 interview on Oprah in which he talked about sobriety after serving time in prison and rehab.



“I remember with great pride that I was able to even address something like that in a public forum,” said the actor.

Robert continued, “Yet it would irk me deeply. It felt strangely punitive and unnecessarily humiliating.”

“The challenge, though, is, yeah, so what? [Expletive] what you’re going through. Can you show up for this?” explained the actor.

Robert stated, “I am close with people right now who have gotten caught up in this iteration of the pendulum-like nature of culture deciding who is and isn’t OK.”

“It is baffling,” he added.

Reflecting on culture, Robert also advised, “It’s difficult to compare his experiences in the ‘80s and ’90s to what’s occurred in the last five or seven years.”

“But he thinks there’s usually a two-year turnaround on sinking to the depths of the Mariana Trench until you get back up to the surface.”

The Avengers star noted, “You come up too quick, we know what happens.”

“There are many points in a comeback or being seen in a favourable light by your peers that, I’ll speak for myself, I wanted to happen sooner than it did, and I felt victimised by the timeline.”

Meanwhile, Robert believed, “Mankind’s greatest challenge is to be still. Stay on the bus. The scenery’s changing.”

“You don’t get to decide where you get off the bus. The driver will let you know when you’ve arrived at your stop. But that’s that intolerable thing of how will I know when this nightmare is over?” he concluded.