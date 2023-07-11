 
menu menu menu

Rami Malek gets cozy with Emma Corrin amid rumors of split with Lucy Boynton

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

Rami Malek fuels rumors of split with long-term girlfriend Lucy Boynton
Rami Malek fuels rumors of split with long-term girlfriend Lucy Boynton

During Bruce Springsteen's BST Hyde Park concert in London on Saturday, Rami Malek, known for his role in No Time to Die, was seen getting close to Emma Corrin from The Crown. 

Along with their group of friends, the 42-year-old Oscar-winning actor and the 27-year-old Netflix star were spotted enjoying the show, and Rami was observed placing his hand on Emma's knee. 

This sighting occurred amidst rumors that Rami has ended his long-term relationship with Lucy Boynton, his co-star from Bohemian Rhapsody.

Rami was dressed in a white hoodie and jeans, with a blue waterproof jacket layered on top, giving off a casual vibe. He wore dark shades and kept a low profile while navigating through the crowd. 

Emma, best known for portraying Princess Diana in The Crown, looked stylish in a black vest paired with white jeans. Completing the look with Adidas sneakers and dark shades, she exuded a comfortable yet fashionable look. 

Throughout the concert, Rami and Emma appeared comfortable in each other's company, leaning in and engaging in deep conversation. Although it's unclear what kind of relationship they share, their outing has sparked rumors about a potential romance.

Rumors of Rami's breakup with Lucy surfaced after photographs emerged of him getting cozy with his No Time To Die co-star, Léa Seydoux. 

Rami and Lucy had confirmed their relationship in 2018, following their appearance together in the Freddie Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody. 

More From Entertainment:

'Meghan Markle could become governor of California'

'Meghan Markle could become governor of California'

CEO of K-pop group Fifty Fifty's agency pleads for members to return video

CEO of K-pop group Fifty Fifty's agency pleads for members to return
K-pop group Monsta X’s Joohoney to enlist on July 24 video

K-pop group Monsta X’s Joohoney to enlist on July 24
Andrea Evans' co-star John Loprieno remembers her ‘blissfully comedic’ presence

Andrea Evans' co-star John Loprieno remembers her ‘blissfully comedic’ presence
Lewis Hamilton compared to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Lewis Hamilton compared to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
K-909 responds to reports of K-pop group NMIXX’s concert disasters video

K-909 responds to reports of K-pop group NMIXX’s concert disasters
Rock icon Ozzy Osborne pulls out of Power Trip festival due to health concerns video

Rock icon Ozzy Osborne pulls out of Power Trip festival due to health concerns
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman film epic action scene for ‘Deadpool 3’ video

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman film epic action scene for ‘Deadpool 3’
Cara Delevingne enjoys Wimbledon with partner Minke

Cara Delevingne enjoys Wimbledon with partner Minke
Queen Camilla celebrates 15th anniversary of First Story

Queen Camilla celebrates 15th anniversary of First Story
Conor McGregor is spotted at beach with pregnant fiancée

Conor McGregor is spotted at beach with pregnant fiancée
Jonah Hill is seen for first time since drama with ex-girlfriend

Jonah Hill is seen for first time since drama with ex-girlfriend
‘Hollyoaks’ star Chelsee Healey reveals she’s pregnant

‘Hollyoaks’ star Chelsee Healey reveals she’s pregnant
Timothee Chalamet debuts as Wonka in first trailer for new film

Timothee Chalamet debuts as Wonka in first trailer for new film
Zara McDermott first ‘Love Island’ star to appear on ‘Strictly’

Zara McDermott first ‘Love Island’ star to appear on ‘Strictly’
Robert Downey Jr reflects on his ‘baffling’ relationship with public

Robert Downey Jr reflects on his ‘baffling’ relationship with public
Beyonce dazzles on stage during her Renaissance tour in mesh diamond-embellished dress

Beyonce dazzles on stage during her Renaissance tour in mesh diamond-embellished dress
Ryan Gosling channels his inner singer in moving song ‘Just Ken’ video

Ryan Gosling channels his inner singer in moving song ‘Just Ken’