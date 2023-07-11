Rami Malek gets cozy with Emma Corrin amid rumors of split with Lucy Boynton

Rami Malek fuels rumors of split with long-term girlfriend Lucy Boynton

During Bruce Springsteen's BST Hyde Park concert in London on Saturday, Rami Malek, known for his role in No Time to Die, was seen getting close to Emma Corrin from The Crown.

Along with their group of friends, the 42-year-old Oscar-winning actor and the 27-year-old Netflix star were spotted enjoying the show, and Rami was observed placing his hand on Emma's knee.

This sighting occurred amidst rumors that Rami has ended his long-term relationship with Lucy Boynton, his co-star from Bohemian Rhapsody.

Rami was dressed in a white hoodie and jeans, with a blue waterproof jacket layered on top, giving off a casual vibe. He wore dark shades and kept a low profile while navigating through the crowd.

Emma, best known for portraying Princess Diana in The Crown, looked stylish in a black vest paired with white jeans. Completing the look with Adidas sneakers and dark shades, she exuded a comfortable yet fashionable look.

Throughout the concert, Rami and Emma appeared comfortable in each other's company, leaning in and engaging in deep conversation. Although it's unclear what kind of relationship they share, their outing has sparked rumors about a potential romance.

Rumors of Rami's breakup with Lucy surfaced after photographs emerged of him getting cozy with his No Time To Die co-star, Léa Seydoux.

Rami and Lucy had confirmed their relationship in 2018, following their appearance together in the Freddie Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody.