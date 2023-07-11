 
Jamie Foxx astonishes Chicago resident by recovering her lost purse, woman says he is 'strong and well'

By
Web Desk

July 11, 2023

Jamie Foxx was spotted on Sunday in months amidst his medical complications and has won hearts by taking on a role of a knight in shining armor. 

The acclaimed actor recently embarked on a journey to track down a woman, Terri "Queeni" Glen to return her lost purse.

The woman was not even aware of misplacing her purse.

In an interview with Fox News, the woman said, "I think a horn was blowing, and my sister's saying 'Look over here', and I immediately knew that it was my bag."

Expressing her surprise over Jamie being the man to return her purse, she said, "I knew it was Jamie just like I thought it was my purse."

Confused and unable to track the loss of her purse, she was watching the video and got a hint seeing Foxx's car in her video. She thought that she might have dropped the purse walking around Foxx's car, the purse was retrieved by Jamie himself.

The incident happened in Chicago where Jamie is reportedly rehabbing.

Glen shared the quick series of events explaining that she was in Chicago to support her sister in the latter's fight against breast cancer and was recording and enjoying the scenery and suddenly encountered Jamie Foxx.

She revealed that she asked for a hug and asked about the actor's well-being, to which he replied, "I feel good." 

Glen expressed that Jamie seemed appreciative of her asking about his health rather than for a selfie.

She said that Jamie appeared to be 'strong and well'.

