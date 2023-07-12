Love Island star David Sanclimenti addresses controversial viral videos

Love Island star David Sanclimenti has recently explained his stance after the videos that saw him sniffing suspicious white power went viral.

In a statement released on his Instagram story, David explained, "I was not acting by myself."

According to The Sun, the 28-year-old TV star went to a Spanish island last week after his split from Ekin-Su Culcologlu.

According to Dailymail, footage captured in Hi Ibiza night club saw the Love Island star pouring white powder out of the bag and on the back of his hand before sniffing it.

The actor said, "Ciao everyone, You may have seen some stories about me over my trip to Ibiza. It was no secret that the last few weeks have been difficult for me.

Expressing regret, the star continued, "There was speculation about my behavior and a video which was questionable, however below the surface of this I did something that's not nice to see and was not acting like myself."

He added that he wants to focus on his career, well-being, and loved ones adding that he appreciates the supportive messages from fans.

His girlfriend took to Instagram on Monday to announce the end of their 11-month relationship.

The couple had not revealed the reason for their breakup.