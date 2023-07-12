 
menu menu menu

Love Island star David Sanclimenti addresses controversial viral videos

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Love Island star David Sanclimenti addresses controversial viral videos
Love Island star David Sanclimenti addresses controversial viral videos

Love Island star David Sanclimenti has recently explained his stance after the videos that saw him sniffing suspicious white power went viral. 

In a statement released on his Instagram story, David explained, "I was not acting by myself."

According to The Sun, the 28-year-old TV star went to a Spanish island last week after his split from Ekin-Su Culcologlu.

According to Dailymail, footage captured in Hi Ibiza night club saw the Love Island star pouring white powder out of the bag and on the back of his hand before sniffing it.

The actor said, "Ciao everyone, You may have seen some stories about me over my trip to Ibiza. It was no secret that the last few weeks have been difficult for me.

Love Island star David Sanclimenti addresses controversial viral videos

Expressing regret, the star continued, "There was speculation about my behavior and a video which was questionable, however below the surface of this I did something that's not nice to see and was not acting like myself."

He added that he wants to focus on his career, well-being, and loved ones adding that he appreciates the supportive messages from fans.

His girlfriend took to Instagram on Monday to announce the end of their 11-month relationship.

The couple had not revealed the reason for their breakup. 

More From Entertainment:

Leonardo DiCaprio joins threads to share 'Killers of the Flower Moon' trailer

Leonardo DiCaprio joins threads to share 'Killers of the Flower Moon' trailer

Meghan Markle accused of being behind The Bodyguard 'rumours'

Meghan Markle accused of being behind The Bodyguard 'rumours'

Rami Malek gets cozy with Emma Corrin amid rumors of split with Lucy Boynton

Rami Malek gets cozy with Emma Corrin amid rumors of split with Lucy Boynton
'Meghan Markle could become governor of California'

'Meghan Markle could become governor of California'

CEO of K-pop group Fifty Fifty's agency pleads for members to return video

CEO of K-pop group Fifty Fifty's agency pleads for members to return
K-pop group Monsta X’s Joohoney to enlist on July 24 video

K-pop group Monsta X’s Joohoney to enlist on July 24
Andrea Evans' co-star John Loprieno remembers her ‘blissfully comedic’ presence

Andrea Evans' co-star John Loprieno remembers her ‘blissfully comedic’ presence
Lewis Hamilton compared to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Lewis Hamilton compared to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
K-909 responds to reports of K-pop group NMIXX’s concert disasters video

K-909 responds to reports of K-pop group NMIXX’s concert disasters
Rock icon Ozzy Osborne pulls out of Power Trip festival due to health concerns video

Rock icon Ozzy Osborne pulls out of Power Trip festival due to health concerns
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman film epic action scene for ‘Deadpool 3’ video

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman film epic action scene for ‘Deadpool 3’
Cara Delevingne enjoys Wimbledon with partner Minke

Cara Delevingne enjoys Wimbledon with partner Minke
Queen Camilla celebrates 15th anniversary of First Story

Queen Camilla celebrates 15th anniversary of First Story
Conor McGregor is spotted at beach with pregnant fiancée

Conor McGregor is spotted at beach with pregnant fiancée
Jonah Hill is seen for first time since drama with ex-girlfriend

Jonah Hill is seen for first time since drama with ex-girlfriend
‘Hollyoaks’ star Chelsee Healey reveals she’s pregnant

‘Hollyoaks’ star Chelsee Healey reveals she’s pregnant
Timothee Chalamet debuts as Wonka in first trailer for new film

Timothee Chalamet debuts as Wonka in first trailer for new film
Zara McDermott first ‘Love Island’ star to appear on ‘Strictly’

Zara McDermott first ‘Love Island’ star to appear on ‘Strictly’