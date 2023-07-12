 
'Ahsoka' new trailer out but how many episodes in season 1?

By
Web Desk

July 12, 2023

Ahsoka is the latest offering of Star Wars
'Ahsoka' is the latest offering of 'Star Wars'

Ahsoka is the new addition to the Star Wars family. As its new trailer was out, the Star Warriors jumped with excitement as it will resume the Star Wars Rebels story.

However, there have been murmurs about the length of the limited series, meaning: how many episodes are in the store?

The faraway galaxy universe spawned several series with an uneven number of episodes.

The Mandalorian had eight episodes, while The Book of Boba Fett boasted seven.

Andor, meanwhile, had 12 episodes in the first season.

As far as the saber-wielding Ashoka is concerned, the series will contain eight episodes, per Mary Sue.

The regular contributor to the Star Wars universe, with credits like Ashoka Tano, The Clone Wars, and Rebels creator Dave Filoni, will power the show with his pen.

Apart from the writing, the 49-year-old will also helm the initial episode, while Peter Ramsey, Steph Green, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Patel, and Rick Famuyiwa performing their duties in the later episodes.

Ahsoka will be coming to Disney+ with a pair of episodes on August 23, 2023.

