Sukihana 'abnormal' behaviour leaves Twitter in shock

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

The internet recently backed Sukihana after she faced forcible advances
Sukihana has left no stone unturned to cause controversy, as evident from her recent NSFW video where she was seen in an unspeakable position.

Soon, the video went viral, originally shared on her OnlyFans account.

Before the leaked video, the controversial celebrity was showered with support after YK Osiris tried to force her.

But, now, after the internet personality who has a history of sharing stuff that would rile any social media user has tested the water with literal water, in her case, discharging bodily fluids, HotNewHipHop reported.

Meanwhile, Twitter is having a field day after witnessing Delaware's native young and wild nature on display.

Several users also called out Sukihana for her adult content.


