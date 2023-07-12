 
Jennifer Lopez steps out in style as she receives backlash after launching alcohol brand

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Jennifer Lopez made a stylish appearance as she stepped out for lunch at Mauro's Cafe in Los Angeles on Tuesday with her daughter Emme.

The Hustlers star, 53 — who was recently slammed for 'awkward' video about her drinking habits — looked drop-dead gorgeous in an oversized cream set and a matching fedora hat for the outing.

The Let's Get Loud hitmaker rounded out her look with a pair of glittering classic work boots and rose-tinted sunglasses.

She also sported a number of gold accessories, including a chunky necklace and hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Emme rocked a trendy Hannibal t-shirt with light-wash denim jeans and black sneakers.

Lopez shares Emme and her twin Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, 54, whom she was married to from 2004 until 2014.

She is also stepmom to her current husband Ben Affleck's, 50, three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 51: daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11.

The Batman star was married to the 13 Going on 30 actress from 2005 until 2018.

Meanwhile, Lopez and Affleck originally got engaged in 2003, but their relationship came to an end in January 2004, before they rekindled their romance in 2021, after 17 years apart.

The pair married last year at a wedding chapel in Las Vegas before holding a lavish ceremony at Ben's Georgia estate in August.

Days ago Lopez was criticized by fans online after she posted a video plugging her alcohol brand Delola, following husband's struggles with alcohol.

