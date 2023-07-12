 
'Super: Legacy' ropes in Nathan Fillion as the new Green Lantern

By
Web Desk

July 12, 2023

‘Super: Legacy’ ropes in Nathan Fillion as the new Green Lantern
‘Super: Legacy’ ropes in Nathan Fillion as the new Green Lantern

After Ryan Reynolds portrayed the most trolled superhero role, Green Lantern, Nathan Fillion is set to take on the role for James Gunn’s upcoming movie, Superman: Legacy.

According to Variety, the writer-director and DC Studios co-chief, Gunn added three more new members to the cast in a bid to reboot the DC Universe.

However, Fillion will not be portraying Hal Jordan, which was Reynolds character in the 2010 version, he will instead be playing Guy Gardener, one of the figures known as Green Lantern.

In the DC Comics, Gardener is a known member of the Green Lantern Corps

Moreover, Isabela Merced, of Dora and the Lost City of Gold, will be taking on the role of Hawkgirl, who is brave and fearless individual with superpowers and has the ability to fly with her metal wings.

Edi Gathegi, of X-Men: First Class, will play Mister Terrific, who is an incredibly intelligent hero who obtains his power from the T-Sphere inventions he created.

Superman: Legacy is well underway despite the ongoing writers’ strike, with Gunn announcing in April that the movie had entered pre-production.

The upcoming movie will mark the beginning of Gunn and co-DC Studios CEO Peter Safran’s revamped DCU on the big screen.

The reboot of the DCU was announced in January, which is when he announced his plans for Superman: Legacy.

Superman: Legacy will star David Corenswet as Clark Kent. The actor joined the project alongside Rachel Brosnahan, who will play the latest version of Lois Lane, the Daily Planet's star reporter and Superman's primary love interest.

