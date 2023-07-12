 
‘Mission Impossible’ fans face major disappointment at New York premiere

Fans who were flocking to see Tom Cruise’s newly-released Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One had to face disappointment due to a dress code set by the organisers.

According to Page Six, it was a case of ‘Admission: Impossible’ for the NYC screening on Monday night, July 11th, 2023, as the organisers had set strict door policy at Lincoln Center’s Rose Theater.

Insiders told the outlet that the strict dress code was so strict that “a number of would-be guests were turned away for failing to dress up to the stiff sartorial standard.”

However, the insiders added that the screening otherwise “went without a hitch,” despite there being a “scramble” to “fill empty seats inside the auditorium.”

The empty seats were reportedly “noticeable” and “scattered throughout the room” after underdressed guests were sent away. The workers had to find “seat fillers” to take the spots as soon as soon as the credits began rolling for the seventh instalment of the Paramount franchise.

The invites for MI 7 said, “Dress code: Evening Cocktail Attire (no jeans, no T-shirt, no logos/offensive clothing). Paramount reserves the right to turn anyone away for improper dress or other reasons. Comfortable shoes highly recommended.”

The new MI movie stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg along with newcomers including French actress Pom Klementieff, actor Greg Tarzan Davis, plus Sherri Shepherd and Tony Danza.

Per the outlet, the cast was impeccably dressed, however, it is unclear why the organisers were adamant on a proper attire for the event, which is unusual for planners of industry occasions. 

