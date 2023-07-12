 
Hilary Duff masters the art of balancing fame, fashion, and fitness

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Hilary Duff flaunted her enviable legs on Tuesday as she stepped out of her Mercedes G-Wagon in West Hollywood.

The 35-year-old actress/singer rocked a chic white pleated miniskirt paired with a black crop top and Nike sneakers. Sporting her signature blonde hair in a ponytail, Hilary appeared fresh-faced without any makeup.

The former Disney Channel star, often spotted in LA with her three kids, expertly balanced a reusable water bottle, iPhone, sunglasses, purse, and what seemed to be a scarf in her hands.

She gracefully entered the Sunset Tower Hotel, a popular spot among A-listers such as Jennifer Aniston and Al Pacino. 

Hilary added a touch of glamour to her sporty ensemble with large gold hoops, layered chain necklaces, and, of course, her stunning wedding ring from husband Matthew Koma, 36.

In a recent interview with Shape magazine, Hilary spoke candidly about her dedicated fitness routine and the role of her personal trainer, Dominic Leeder, in keeping her motivated.

She admitted, "Without Leeder, I would never work out on my own."

Duff revealed that during training sessions, they primarily focus on her upper body, addressing muscle imbalances and emphasizing the "mind-muscle connection," which she believes has made a significant impact on her progress.

To complement her exercise regimen, the actress also maintains a "healthy" diet centered around vegetables, fruits, and lean proteins.

