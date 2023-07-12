Model Megan Fox conceals intimate ink in stunning tattoo transformation

In a surprising turn of events, Megan Fox, the renowned SI Swimsuit cover girl, has made a bold decision regarding her tattoo.

After proudly displaying her ink tribute to her former husband, Brian Austin Green, for a significant period of eight years, she has now chosen to conceal it. The intimate tattoo, situated on the right side of her pelvis, has been transformed into a witchy black snake coiling its tail around flowers.

Jesse, the owner of SYZYGY Precision Tattooing, took to Instagram on Tuesday to express gratitude for the opportunity to work on Fox's tattoo. He wrote, "Thanks for your trust @meganfox. Was able to completely hide the old tattoo underneath the new snake and flowers she wanted… very grateful for all of the opportunity tattooing has given me and all of the cool people I’ve met along the way."



Fox and Green, who have three children together, ended their nine-year marriage with a legal separation in November 2019. Their divorce was finalized on February 8, 2022, as reported by TMZ.

