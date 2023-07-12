 
menu menu menu

Model Megan Fox conceals intimate ink in stunning tattoo transformation

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Model Megan Fox conceals intimate ink in stunning tattoo transformation
Model Megan Fox conceals intimate ink in stunning tattoo transformation

In a surprising turn of events, Megan Fox, the renowned SI Swimsuit cover girl, has made a bold decision regarding her tattoo. 

After proudly displaying her ink tribute to her former husband, Brian Austin Green, for a significant period of eight years, she has now chosen to conceal it. The intimate tattoo, situated on the right side of her pelvis, has been transformed into a witchy black snake coiling its tail around flowers.

Jesse, the owner of SYZYGY Precision Tattooing, took to Instagram on Tuesday to express gratitude for the opportunity to work on Fox's tattoo. He wrote, "Thanks for your trust @meganfox. Was able to completely hide the old tattoo underneath the new snake and flowers she wanted… very grateful for all of the opportunity tattooing has given me and all of the cool people I’ve met along the way."

Fox and Green, who have three children together, ended their nine-year marriage with a legal separation in November 2019. Their divorce was finalized on February 8, 2022, as reported by TMZ.

More From Entertainment:

Rob McElhenney makes shocking revelation about his health: Find out

Rob McElhenney makes shocking revelation about his health: Find out
Tom Cruise shares update about next film to be shot in space: ‘Working on it diligently’ video

Tom Cruise shares update about next film to be shot in space: ‘Working on it diligently’
Ryan Gosling insisted on singing the emotional Ken ballad in ‘Barbie’

Ryan Gosling insisted on singing the emotional Ken ballad in ‘Barbie’
Davina McCall shares Masked Singer co-judge impresses her with kind gesture

Davina McCall shares Masked Singer co-judge impresses her with kind gesture
Meghan Markle can't keep ‘harking on that same negative message’: ‘Not stupid’ video

Meghan Markle can't keep ‘harking on that same negative message’: ‘Not stupid’
Kris Jenner, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi enjoy a yacht getaway in Majorca

Kris Jenner, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi enjoy a yacht getaway in Majorca
Margot Robbie to start family with Tom Ackerley after getting inspired by ‘Barbie’ video

Margot Robbie to start family with Tom Ackerley after getting inspired by ‘Barbie’
Britney Spears calls out radio station over Vegas incident remarks: Watch video

Britney Spears calls out radio station over Vegas incident remarks: Watch
Hilary Duff masters the art of balancing fame, fashion, and fitness

Hilary Duff masters the art of balancing fame, fashion, and fitness
Kourtney Kardashian loves being pregnant as she shows off blossoming bump amid big news video

Kourtney Kardashian loves being pregnant as she shows off blossoming bump amid big news
‘Mission Impossible’ fans face major disappointment at New York premiere

‘Mission Impossible’ fans face major disappointment at New York premiere

Tom Holland makes wise decision about his WEIGHT IN GOLD’ relationship with Zendaya video

Tom Holland makes wise decision about his WEIGHT IN GOLD’ relationship with Zendaya
Emily Blunt opens up about her equation with friend, neighbour Matt Damon

Emily Blunt opens up about her equation with friend, neighbour Matt Damon
‘One Direction’ star Liam Payne shares rare insight into his bond with son Bear

‘One Direction’ star Liam Payne shares rare insight into his bond with son Bear
Britney Spears breaks silence on ‘The Woman In Me’: 'I worked so hard’

Britney Spears breaks silence on ‘The Woman In Me’: 'I worked so hard’
Ferne McCann shares the cutest picture yet of her

Ferne McCann shares the cutest picture yet of her "Angel Baby"
'Oppenheimer' clash with 'Barbie' in theatres displeases Christopher Nolan?

'Oppenheimer' clash with 'Barbie' in theatres displeases Christopher Nolan?
Peter Andre wants justice from court as Katie Price's mother makes serious allegations video

Peter Andre wants justice from court as Katie Price's mother makes serious allegations