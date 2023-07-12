 
menu menu menu

Meghan Markle's sister also pursued career in acting

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Meghan Markles sister also pursued career in acting

Samantha Markle, the estranged half-sister of Meghan Markle, also pursued a career in acting.

She did an episode of the TV series Matlock (1986-1992). Samantha's character is shown for a few minutes.

She was listed as Samantha Grant in the credits.

Samantha Markle once said the Duchess of Sussex would be working as a "waitress" if it wasn't for their father's help.

"She would still be a waitress if it wasn't for dad," Samantha Markle said in a teaser released on Friday for an upcoming interview with an Australian broadcaster.

Before Meghan married Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan Markle also  worked as an actor. But she initially struggled to make money as she got started in the industry in the early 2000s.

One of the many jobs Meghan took to pay the bills was as a hostess at a restaurant, she told Vanity Fair in 2017, calling it one of "those things that actors do."

More From Entertainment:

Lizzo debuts hijab look as fans welcome her to Perth

Lizzo debuts hijab look as fans welcome her to Perth
Meghan Markle reacts to Kate Middleton's speech in viral video video

Meghan Markle reacts to Kate Middleton's speech in viral video
Piers Morgan congratulates Meghan Markle, Prince Harry for award nomination video

Piers Morgan congratulates Meghan Markle, Prince Harry for award nomination
Kevin Costner demands estranged wife pay his legal fees as she challenges prenup

Kevin Costner demands estranged wife pay his legal fees as she challenges prenup
Zayn Malik addresses conflict with Yolanda Hadid: Watch

Zayn Malik addresses conflict with Yolanda Hadid: Watch
Meghan Markle needs to ‘cut ties’ with husband Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle needs to ‘cut ties’ with husband Prince Harry
Matt Damon opens up about ‘falling into a depression’ due to a particular movie

Matt Damon opens up about ‘falling into a depression’ due to a particular movie
Emmy Awards put on hold due to SAG and WGA strike: Report

Emmy Awards put on hold due to SAG and WGA strike: Report
Raven-Symoné not happy over Hollywood trend of using Ozempic for weight loss

Raven-Symoné not happy over Hollywood trend of using Ozempic for weight loss
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s popularity is ‘only thanks to scandal’: report video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s popularity is ‘only thanks to scandal’: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no brand left’ to sell: ‘It’s very hard’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no brand left’ to sell: ‘It’s very hard’
Czech-born French writer, Milan Kundera breathes his last at 94

Czech-born French writer, Milan Kundera breathes his last at 94
Kate Middleton ‘refuses’ to let Meghan Markle ‘trash’ the Royal Family? video

Kate Middleton ‘refuses’ to let Meghan Markle ‘trash’ the Royal Family?
Is ‘Barbie’ star Ryan Gosling married to ladylove Eva Mendes? video

Is ‘Barbie’ star Ryan Gosling married to ladylove Eva Mendes?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed for Hollywood Critics Awards nomination

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed for Hollywood Critics Awards nomination
Jonah Hill lands in another controversy after being accused of ‘predatory behaviour’

Jonah Hill lands in another controversy after being accused of ‘predatory behaviour’
Prince Harry will never divorce Meghan Markle: Here’s why video

Prince Harry will never divorce Meghan Markle: Here’s why
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle very ‘nervous’ for THIS reason video

Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle very ‘nervous’ for THIS reason