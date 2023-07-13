 
Tom Cruise takes son Connor for rare outing amid Mission Impossible press tour

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

Former celebrity couple Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's son Connor turned heads as he stepped out with his father over the weekend.

The actor, 61, and his family are currently in New York amid the relentless press tour for his new Mission Impossible film.

Connor is the youngest of Tom's two children who he shares with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman, 56.

The actor shares his eldest two children with his ex-wife Nicole. They adopted Bella Kidman Cruise, now 30, and son Connor during their marriage from 1990 to around 2001.

Top Gun star Tom later married Katie Holmes, 44, who he shares daughter Suri, now 17, with. They split in 2012.

The 28-year-old entrepreneur and fishing expert and Tom were pictured separately in the city as they headed to an AMC theatre.

Cruise and Kidman's son dressed casually in a grey T-shirt and light blue trousers as he stepped out in the city with Tom's older sister Lee Ann Mapother, 63.

Lee walked beside Connor and looked bright in a pink top and white jeans.


