Keivonn Montreal Woodard first young Deaf Black actor bags Emmy nomination

Keivonn Montreal Woodard has recently made Emmy history as the first Black Deaf actor to secure a nomination for the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series category for The Last of Us.



Speaking to Deadline after his nomination, the 10-year-old, who was recognised for his role as Sam Burrell on The Last of Us shared, “I was shocked when I first found out about the news. I was mindful about the importance and huge impact as a young Deaf Black boy to be honoured by the nomination.”

Reflecting on his acting experience, Woodard told the outlet, “It was hard with the facial expressions and learning how to interpret the script for American Sign Language.”

“But I think it’s really important to also learn to listen to your production team and to collaborate with them.”

Woodard also recalled his experience of working with The Last of Us costar and fellow Emmy nominee, Bella Ramsay.

“Bella really became like a big sister, she knew a bit of British Sign Language, so she also picked up some American Sign Language as well, without the interpreter,” stated the child star.

Little did people know, Woodard is not only a star in acting world, he’s an avid hockey player as well.

The child star is a deaf player on the Bowie Hockey Club under-10 team in Maryland and he also revealed that his goal is to be the first “deaf Black National Hockey League player” in the future.

Meanwhile, Woodard will next be seen in Anslem Richardson’s short film Fractal.