Reese Witherspoon reveals lessons from first divorce that aided second

Reese Witherspoon took major notes from her previous experiences of going through a divorce, which she made sure to not repeat again.

The Legally Blonde star, 47, in a joint statement revealed that she and husband of 12 years Jim Toth were parting way via an Instagram post in March.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Witherspoon shared that this time around she wanted to have the “ability” to control the situation, being burned from chaotic circumstances she went through in divorce with first husband Ryan Phillippe back in 2006.

“When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control,” she told the outlet about her split with the Cruel Intentions alum.

“To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening.”

She continued, “Then, of course, there’s speculation, but I can’t control that. All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable.”

Witherspoon and Toth, who tied the knot in 2011 at her California ranch, called it quits after 12 years of marriage.

The couple share 10-year-old son Tennessee, of whom Witherspoon said was the pair’s “biggest priority” as they “navigate” their divorce proceedings.

The actress also shares daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, with whom she was married for seven years.