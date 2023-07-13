Margot Robbie shows love for ‘Love Island’ at ‘Barbie’ premiere

Margot Robbie rushed to get pictures with Liberty Poole, Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Culcologlu

Margot Robbie cemented her place as a true Love Island fan as she quickly made her way to greet the participants from the show at the Barbie Premiere. She rushed to snap pictures with Liberty Poole, Danica Taylor, Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Culcologlu.

Winner of season eight of the show, Ekin-Su took to her Instagram page to show off a variety of pictures with Margot as the pair posed for shots in front of the Barbie logo.

28-year-old David, who is the former boyfriend of Ekin-Su, also snapped some shots with the Barbie star as he wrote: “I’m a Barbie man, in a Barbie world.”

Margot previously mentioned how she found the former couple’s season to be “the best Love Island season ever” as she added: “Paige [Thorne] has probably been my favourite — but for pure entertainment, I think Davide and Ekin-Su have made the season.”

She went on to explain the adoration she feels for the show, saying: “Love Island reminds me of living in London — watching it with my girlfriends when everybody was home from work.”

She also went on to capture snaps with Liberty and Danica who she bumped into during the premiere as well. Liberty captioned their snap, writing: “Little old me with my barbie wall paper when I was 4 years old would never of dreamed I’d be at the official barbie premiere meeting my favourite actress 20 years later. Am I dreaming right now !! Thank you so much for having me.”