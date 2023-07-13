Suki Waterhouse is dashing in black suit during night out with sister

Suki Waterhouse decided to skip wearing undergarments as the black two-piece showed a plunging neckline

Suki Waterhouse looked as dashing as ever while attending the Longchamp x Toiletpaper: Pop Revolution launch party with her sister Immy. She decided to skip wearing undergarments as the black two-piece showed a plunging neckline.

She let her getup do most of the work as she opted for simple black shoes along with a silver chain as an accessory. She also kept one of the brand’s bags in her hand which featured a special design of a skull and baguettes.

Suki, who is currently in a relationship with Twilight actor Robert Pattinson, left her blonde tresses loose and falling over her shoulders and opted for a muted makeup look.

Her younger sister Immy, who is a model and actress, posed alongside her while donning an oversized tartan print shirt along with a pair of burgundy shorts. She paired the look with brown thigh-high boots along with a grey bag.

Also attending the event was actress Elle Fanning who was in a simple black dress that featured a sheer panel at the top. She brought the look together with a pop of colour in the form of a green bag and simple heels.