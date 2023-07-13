‘King The Land’ team issues apology for misrepresenting Arab culture

Episodes seven and eight of 'King The Land' portrayed the character Arab Prince Samir as a womanizer

Korean drama King The Land’s production team have given an apology for the misrepresentation of Arab culture. Episodes seven and eight of the show portrayed the character Arab Prince Samir as a womanizer who drinks and parties with multiple women.

Soon after the episodes were released, fans criticised it keeping in mind the Arab culture and their views on alcohol and partying. They then demanded that the production team issue an apology for a lack of research.

“An apology from the production company for 'King the Land

We would like to express our deep and sincere apology for causing unnecessary inconvenience to our viewers without full consideration of other valued cultures although we have no intention of caricaturing or distorting any particular country or culture in the process. It has been our sharp realization that there has been a lack of understanding, experience, and consideration for other cultures, We will do our best going forward to create content that can be enjoyed

by anyone regardless of where they are from and what kind of culture they have

We will take a thorough look into the part of the video which was

considered problematic, and do our best to make sure that right measures are taken, We earnestly promise to our viewers that more care will be taken down the road so that there will be no inconvenience in viewing our content.”