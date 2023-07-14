 
SAG-AFTRA boss Fran Drescher quashes Kim Kardashian pic hate

SAG-AFTRA chief Fran Drescher was under fire for selfie with Kim Kardashian when deadline loomed
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher was facing tough questions after she was seen posing with Kim Kardashian at an event in Italy days before the contract deadline with AMPTP loomed.

Responding to the critics, who accused her of having fun amid a serious crisis.

The Nanny star said she was there for work and was hired for a contract job with Dolce & Gabbana.

“I am a brand ambassador for a fashion company and so is Kim. I had only met Kim seconds before that publicity pic was taken. It had nothing to do with being at a party or having fun, it was absolute work,” Drescher addressed the question in the presser on Thursday.

“I was in hair and makeup three hours a day, walking in heels on cobblestones. Doing things like that, which is work. Not fun.”

She continued, “I’m sure Kim would have rather been at her home in Malibu with her children too.”

Adding, “But we work, that’s what we do. And at 10:30 p.m. at night, I would leave the event. I would go to my hotel room, and I call into the Zoom. And when I couldn’t get through to them because

I was on a plane. I was texting with them constantly throughout the plane ride. I worked around the clock in three different time zones because my parents live in Florida, so I keep asking them to move here, and I manage their well-being as well. So you know, I think that all of the people standing behind me stand behind me.”

On the other hand, Kardashian earned the ire of the writers in May when she filmed American Horror Story by crossing the picket line of striking writers.

On Wednesday, SAG-AFTRA authorized its members to strike beginning Thursday at midnight.

