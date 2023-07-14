 
Leonardo DiCaprio sticks to Gigi Hadid 'again'

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio is keeping things casual with Gigi Hadid for now
Leonardo DiCaprio is keeping things 'casual' with Gigi Hadid for now

Leonardo DiCaprio is getting back with Gigi Hadid as the pair decided to give their romance another chance.

A source with knowledge about the matter told US Weekly, “They’re only seeing each other right now.”

Adding, “It’s [still] casual, and they aren’t labeling it, [but] they’re dating [again]. Leo wants to take it slower with Gigi because there’s potential there, and he wants to preserve it.”

Earlier, a tipster tattled to the outlet about the pair's current relationship status, a “no-strings ‘situationship,’” adding, “[They] travel so often so it’s best for them to keep their relationship open and fluid. Neither one of them wants to settle down at the moment.”

Last Aug, after the Oscar winner split with Camila Morrone, romance rumors with Hadid swirled just a month later.

“Leo does have his sights set on Gigi, but she hasn’t shown an interest,” a source previously spilled the beans to the tabloid.

“They’re friends but she doesn’t want to be romantic with [him] right now.”

The supermodel, meanwhile, moved on from his ex Zayn Malik after their separation in October 2021.

“Zayn and Gigi have silently separated,” the publication added.

“They’d been having problems for a while and tried to figure them out, but it just wasn’t working.”

