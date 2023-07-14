Richard Simmons' rep releases rare statement on his current life

Fitness Guru Richard Simmons, who hasn't been in the spotlight since 2014 recently made headlines when a statement about him was released by his rep on his 75th birthday.

His rep Tom Estey said, "This is a big milestone. I just want to see him, which he is." about Richard's birthday milestone. This is the first time in nine years that Richard has allowed a statement to be released about him.

Richard rose to fame when he opened a gym, The Anatomy Asylum, at Beverly Hill, California. The gym which was later renamed as Slimmons surprisingly closed in November 2016, reports Mirror.

Fitness Guru also issued several audio cassettes, healthy cookbooks, and various DVDs.

Richard was famous for his tips to lose weight and aerobic instructions. Sweatin' to the Oldies is his most famous aerobic video with five installments.

This isn't the first time, a message has been released about the iconic figure of the fitness industry in 2018 ahead of his 70th birthday, his friend revealed that Richard spends most of the time at home and in his yard.

The former fitness star was last seen in public in 2014 and since he has avoided any spotlight.

Several conspiracies have risen over time about the suspicious public disappearance of Richard Simmons with the latest being a TMZ documentary released in August 2022 named What Really Happened to Richard Simmons.

Richards responded to the documentary via a statement that read, "I am happy, healthy, and living the life I have chosen to live."