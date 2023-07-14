'The Blacklist' star James Spader shares what viewers can expect from 'finale'

'The Blacklist' comes to an with Season 10

The Blacklist, a crime investigation series, finally comes to an end; James Spader aka Raymond Reddington has expressed his excitement over the finale and shared what the audience can expect from the ending.

Two hours after the release of the episode, Spader, told The Associated Press that he is extremely happy that they were able to end the show exactly in the way they expected.

“I was very; very glad we were able to end it exactly the way we wanted to end it. It was deliberate, and we weren’t taken by surprise in terms of when the ending was going to come. You’ll see that the ending has conviction, and we commit to it.”

The Blacklist finally completes a full circle in July with the finale of Season 10. The suspenseful show kept on a strong viewership since season 1 and maintained it until the final season.

Raymond Reddington was on the run from the authorities, trying to leave the country in the last season. This time, the legend has confirmed that his departure will take him to Spain.

“I really felt like this was complete, and I loved how it really completed a circle, in a way. It wasn’t just an unbroken line from point A to point Z, but it was a circle of sorts."

“I would not be as curious about a show that was either just a drama or a show that was just a comedy,” Spader explained.

Spader also spoke the flavours and emotions that the thriller web-series carried in it. It is a show that people have been enjoying while laughing and crying ever since its debut in 2013, told NBC.

The Emmy-winner said: “I felt that it was sort of nice that this show was very, very intense and brutal at times and then, at other times, very irreverent and sometimes very emotional.”

“[Red] inhabits the whole world, he really does. He lives in it and he really loves it. And he loves life. I guess one would understand the value of life if one has to take it every so often. He’s someone who would show reason and caution, but he was never fearful of anything."

The Blacklist season 10 finale episode has been aired on July 13 at NBC.