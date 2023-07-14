 
menu menu menu

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2 unveiled, Belly's dilemma deepens

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 unveiled, Bellys dilemma deepens

Lola Tung returns as Belly Conklin in the highly anticipated Season 2 of the television adaptation of Jenny Han's popular young adult series, "The Summer I Turned Pretty." 

The new season, based on the second book of the trilogy titled "It's Not Summer Without You," drops on July 14th, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Season 2 delves deeper into the complex love triangle involving Belly, Conrad (played by Christopher Briney), and Jeremiah Fisher (played by Gavin Casalegno). 

In the previous season, Belly's emotions were torn between Conrad and Jeremiah. Initially drawn to Conrad, she later kissed Jeremiah, but eventually found herself back with Conrad.

The official trailer for Season 2 showcased snippets of Taylor Swift's songs, starting with "Back to December (Taylor's Version)" and briefly featuring "August" from her album "folklore." 

This trailer hinted at the narrative structure of the new season, which will alternate between the present summer and the previous winter when Belly was in a long-distance relationship with Conrad.

Unlike the first season, where all seven episodes were released at once, Season 2 takes a different approach. After the initial three-episode premiere, new episodes will be unveiled on a weekly basis, allowing viewers to savor the unfolding storyline. 

The first season captivated audiences with its impressive soundtrack, and fans can expect more captivating music in the second season as well.

More From Entertainment:

Is Shakira dating NBA player Jimmy Butler?

Is Shakira dating NBA player Jimmy Butler?
Alia Bhatt to take the lead as 'super agent' in YRF's Spy Universe

Alia Bhatt to take the lead as 'super agent' in YRF's Spy Universe
Simon Cowell makes a big decision in his life video

Simon Cowell makes a big decision in his life
Kate Middleton dubbed Prince Harry’s ‘glue’ to Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton dubbed Prince Harry’s ‘glue’ to Buckingham Palace
When Angelina Jolie revealed ‘defining moment’ of her relationship with Brad Pitt video

When Angelina Jolie revealed ‘defining moment’ of her relationship with Brad Pitt

Prince Harry reaches out to Prince William for reconciliation: report video

Prince Harry reaches out to Prince William for reconciliation: report
'Barbie' features John Cena in as 'Mermaid': See first look

'Barbie' features John Cena in as 'Mermaid': See first look

Dolly Parton shares the BIGGEST wish with her fans

Dolly Parton shares the BIGGEST wish with her fans
Britney Spears trying her best to save marriage with ‘great protector’ Sam Asghari

Britney Spears trying her best to save marriage with ‘great protector’ Sam Asghari

SAG-AFTRA: 'Oppenheimer' cast leaves London premiere amid strike call

SAG-AFTRA: 'Oppenheimer' cast leaves London premiere amid strike call
Prince Harry suggests to Meghan Markle about return to royal family? video

Prince Harry suggests to Meghan Markle about return to royal family?
Simon Cowell's ex Jackie St Clair gets annoyed with unwelcomed guest at birthday party

Simon Cowell's ex Jackie St Clair gets annoyed with unwelcomed guest at birthday party
'The Blacklist' star James Spader shares what viewers can expect from 'finale'

'The Blacklist' star James Spader shares what viewers can expect from 'finale'
Brad Pitt tried to resolve French winery war with Angelina Jolie but was ‘shut down’ video

Brad Pitt tried to resolve French winery war with Angelina Jolie but was ‘shut down’

Khloe Kardashian opens up about dealing with a huge responsibility

Khloe Kardashian opens up about dealing with a huge responsibility

Kanye West 'fave' wife Bianca Censori pregnant now?

Kanye West 'fave' wife Bianca Censori pregnant now?
Kim Kardashian says she's enjoying every second with her children

Kim Kardashian says she's enjoying every second with her children
Jake Owens talks about Taylor Swift's 'Spark Fly' and their friendship

Jake Owens talks about Taylor Swift's 'Spark Fly' and their friendship