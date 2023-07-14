'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2 unveiled, Belly's dilemma deepens

Lola Tung returns as Belly Conklin in the highly anticipated Season 2 of the television adaptation of Jenny Han's popular young adult series, "The Summer I Turned Pretty."

The new season, based on the second book of the trilogy titled "It's Not Summer Without You," drops on July 14th, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Season 2 delves deeper into the complex love triangle involving Belly, Conrad (played by Christopher Briney), and Jeremiah Fisher (played by Gavin Casalegno).

In the previous season, Belly's emotions were torn between Conrad and Jeremiah. Initially drawn to Conrad, she later kissed Jeremiah, but eventually found herself back with Conrad.

The official trailer for Season 2 showcased snippets of Taylor Swift's songs, starting with "Back to December (Taylor's Version)" and briefly featuring "August" from her album "folklore."

This trailer hinted at the narrative structure of the new season, which will alternate between the present summer and the previous winter when Belly was in a long-distance relationship with Conrad.

Unlike the first season, where all seven episodes were released at once, Season 2 takes a different approach. After the initial three-episode premiere, new episodes will be unveiled on a weekly basis, allowing viewers to savor the unfolding storyline.

The first season captivated audiences with its impressive soundtrack, and fans can expect more captivating music in the second season as well.