Is Shakira dating NBA player Jimmy Butler?

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Shakiras dating rumours with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton also surfaced last month
Shakira has become a part of the latest buzz once again after speculations of her dating basketball player Jimmy Butler.

The 46-year-old singer was reportedly spotted at a restaurant in London with the Miami Heat player, Jimmy for dinner.

However, there were rumours last month that the Hips Don’t Lie singer was in a romantic relationship with the Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

Now, it looks like the speculations were wrong as she has been spotted arriving at the Novikov Restaurant & Bar at the same time as Jimmy’s arrival after 10.

According to Page Six, even though, the two were trying to keep their appearance low profile, still one of their insiders told them that the duo left the restaurant with few minutes’ difference at 1:30 at night.

Not just that, the insider also mentioned that the NBA star’s security staff also helped escort Shakira out of the restaurant. They helped her exit the place in a 'chauffeur-driven car from the fire exit of the restaurant.'

Jimmy’s rumoured lady love was seen wearing a denim jumpsuit along with a pair of black sandals. She opted for a dark pink coloured lipstick for her cozy dinner with the basketball player.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old NBA star wore a black t-shirt, paired with comfy sweatpants and white shoes.

Picture credits: Page Six
Picture credits: Page Six

The sources have reached out both the Waka Waka singer and Jimmy Butler to comment on their secret dinner date.

Shakira previously made headlines for her split with Gerard Piqué in 2022.

