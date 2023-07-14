'SAG-AFTRA' strike: Hollywood industry to face harsh consequences

The 'double strike' called out by the actors and writers of Hollywood began on July 14

Hollywood seems to be at the brink of a major crisis as numerous actors from Screen Actor Guild (SAG-AFTRA), and writers belonging to Writers Guild of America (WGA) have called out a strike.

The actors and writers have opted for a strike against the federation for not reaching to an agreement of signing major contracts with big production companies, streamers and studios.

The ‘double strike’ is being called as the second most historic strike after 1960s which was led by then President of the United States of America, Ronald Reagan.

Hollywood stars that have already come out in support of the ongoing strike include Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Ben Stiller, Colin Farrell, Mark Ruffalo and many more.

What are the consequences of the WGA, SAG-AFTRA strike on Hollywood?

The impact can be witnessed already as the production of the films and shows have been halted since the strike began in May.

For instance, there are a few shows like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and others, which are completed in terms of writing and were prepared for shoot. But now with the actors on strike, filming is a major hindrance.

The only US-based productions that can continue are soap operas, game and reality shows.

However, the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike will cause less impact on the movies as they have a long gap in the filming and the screening. But, if the strike continues for a longer period of time, then it will definitely have a severe impact on the film's releases.

Many prominent Hollywood studios have already rescheduled their calendars for their upcoming movie releases. As per reports from leading Hollywood watchdogs, Disney has already pushed back many of its Marvel films.

So far, no ease can be seen among the writers, actors and the studios, and the strike is expected to last until fall 2023.

Meanwhile, several A-list stars including Tom Cruise, Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp and others who are the card-carrying members of the federation have not commented on the matter yet.

Will A-listers join other celebrities on the picket lines?

As per Jonathan Handel, a prominent Hollywood lawyer, ‘there will be visibility from the big stars’.

Handel, however, also noted: "This strike has nothing to do with bringing more money to people who already have millions."

Meanwhile, it has been observed that film industry A-listers often prefer keeping a distance from strikes; this is presumably because they have nothing to gain monetarily from the strike, as they have their personal agents for negotiation of their individual contracts with studios and production houses.

But still, if they do decide to show their presence at the picket lines with other actors and writers, maybe then there is a chance to bring the studios and streamers to the negotiating table for a reasonable deal, reported NDTV.