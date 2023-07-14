Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenna Ortega among actors show support to SAG strike: Read

Hollywood actors have recently spoken in favour of SAG-AFTRA strike on social media after the actors’ guild joined the Writers Guild of America in striking for fair compensation.



Jamie Lee Curtis took to Instagram and shared a photo of the comedy and tragedy masks along with a thoughtful caption.

“It looks like it’s time to take down the MASKS. And pick up the SIGNS,” wrote the Freaky Friday star in the caption.

Curtis’ post comes after SAG members awarded her the supporting actress prize for Everything Everywhere All at Once at the SAG Awards earlier this year.



Wednesday star Jenna Ortega kept it simple as she re-shared a news piece from The New York Times on Instagram Story that says, “Actors To Join Writers On Strike, Bringing Hollywood to a Standstill”.

She-Hulk actress Jameela Jamil also shared her views on the ongoing strike that was called on July 13.

She wrote, “The profit loss for studios right now is so wild. All to be able to (expletive) over all the people who made you the money in the first place. I stand with every union fighting for their rights. Hopefully, the greed ends soon, so this chaos can end.”

On Twitter, Sex and the City actress Cynthia Nixon also showed support to the strike, stating, “The @sagaftra strike has at last arrived. I am proud to be standing tall with the @WGAWest and @WGAEast as actors and writers together demand a fair share of the record-breaking profits the studios have been reaping from our labor for far too long. We will win this!”

Moreover, The Boys star Jack Quaid also tweeted prior to the strike being called to gather his fellow actors, adding, “If we must strike…THEN WE SHALL STRIIIIIIIIKEEEEEEEEE!!!!! #SAGAFTRA.”

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer stars also left the London premiere of their new movie to join the SAG strike on Thursday.